Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attend blaze at Comber factory premises

“NIFRS were called to reports of a fire in a building at Sash Refurbishment, Glen Road, Comber at 08:50 on Sunday 2nd October 2022. 6 Fire Appliances from Comber, Carryduff, Newtownards, Knock, Whitla, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, an Aerial Appliance from Springfield, 39 Firefighters, 4 Officers and the Firefighter Emergency Support Service (FESS) were in attendance. Firefighters used 3 jets and a Thermal Image Camera to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was accidental. The incident closed at 12.26.”