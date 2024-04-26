Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service rescues three people from burning house in Portadown
and live on Freeview channel 276
Seven fire appliances are currently battling the blaze.
A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “At 07:06hrs on 26h April 2024, NIFRS we were mobilised to a house fire at Watson Street, Portadown.
"Six Fire appliances and an aerial appliance were mobilised from Lurgan, Portadown, Armagh, Banbridge, Dromore and Belfast.
"Three casualties are currently being treated for smoke inhalation. Firefighters are using breathing apparatus and water jets to extinguish the fire."
The PSNI has advised drivers that Watson Street in Portadown is currently closed as while NIFRS deal with the fire in the area.
"Please seek alternate routes for your journey,” it added.