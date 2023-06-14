Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service tackle major gorse fire - public advised to avoid the area

The NIFRS statement said the they are currently dealing with a gorse fire near the Slievenaman Road, Newcastle

A spokesperson said: “NIFRS is currently in attendance at a wildfire on Slievenaman Road, Newcastle. We were called to the fire at 5.03am this morning. Fire Appliances from Newcastle, Warrenpoint, Rathfriland, Kilkeel and Armagh Fire Stations are currently attending the incident with. firefighters working to extinguish the fire using specialist wildfire equipment.