News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service tackle major gorse fire - public advised to avoid the area

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has issued an update as firefighters tackle a gorse fire
By Michael Cousins
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read

The NIFRS statement said the they are currently dealing with a gorse fire near the Slievenaman Road, Newcastle

A spokesperson said: “NIFRS is currently in attendance at a wildfire on Slievenaman Road, Newcastle. We were called to the fire at 5.03am this morning. Fire Appliances from Newcastle, Warrenpoint, Rathfriland, Kilkeel and Armagh Fire Stations are currently attending the incident with. firefighters working to extinguish the fire using specialist wildfire equipment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added, ‘As the incident is ongoing the public is advised to avoid the Slievenaman Road and surrounding area.’

Most Popular
NIFRS is currently in attendance at a wildfire on Slievenaman Road, NewcastleNIFRS is currently in attendance at a wildfire on Slievenaman Road, Newcastle
NIFRS is currently in attendance at a wildfire on Slievenaman Road, Newcastle
Related topics:NIFRSNewcastleRathfrilandKilkeel