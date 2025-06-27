Northern Ireland flavour to Westminster prayer service

Presbyterian moderator Rev Dr Trevor Gribben was among those involved in the service

​They joined MPs and peers from the various mainland parties and other clerics from across the UK.

The largely attended service was held in Westminster Hall and the spiritual theme this year was 'God in the public square?' - an appropriate question especially in thel ight of recent contentious anti-Christian decisions taken in parliament on liberal abortion rights and the 'Assisted Dying' bill.

Among Northern Ireland clergy taking part were newly installed Presbyterian moderator Rev Dr Trevor Gribben; Antrim town Church of Ireland rector Rev Dr Stephen McBride, and Co Antrim Methodist minister Rev Chris Skillen. Welcoming Northern Ireland clergy were DUP leader and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson, DUP MP Sammy Wilson and Ulster Unionist MP Robin Swann.

One of the prayers was read by DUP peer Lord Nigel Dodds and the keynote address was delivered by Professor John Lennox, an Armagh man and a world-renowned mathematician and author. Professor Lennox spoke powerfully about the need for moral clarity and grace in public life.

Music at the service was led by eminent Northern Ireland hymnwriters Keith and Krystyn Getty, who are back in the UK this month from their full-time gospel commitments in Nashville, Tennessee (their present home) and in wider United States. Gavin Robinson said Getty music continues to inspire Christians across the world.

"At a time when decisions at Westminster touch on the most personal and profound parts of life, it was a moment to step back, reflect, and ask what role faith can play in shaping leadership with empathy and strength," added Mr Robinson.

DUP colleague Sammy Wilson echoed his leader's comments: “The service had a distinct Northern Ireland flavour with music provided by Kristyn and Keith Getty, and the speaker - Professor John Lennox.” Robin Swann, MP said:

"It was a pleasure to be able to welcome clergy from my own Mid-Antrim constituency - Dr Stephen McBride, from All Saints parish, Antrim and Rev Chris Skillen, from Sixmile Methodist churches".

l The Church of England bishop of London has urged peers to oppose the assisted dying bill when it comes before them in the House of Lords for scrutiny and legislative approval.

Rt Rev Dame Sarah Mullaly, a former chief nursing officer and now Church of England lead bishop for health and social care, said there was “mounting evidence” that the bill “is unworkable and unsafe and poses a risk to the most vulnerable people in our society”.

The bill, which would allow terminally-ill adults with six months or less to live to get medical assistance to end their own lives, passed on June 19 by just 23 votes; 314 MPs voted for the bill with 291 against. The bishop has spoken of her concerns for the most vulnerable.

“If enacted, this legislation would come into force amid serious shortfalls in adult social care, a post-code lottery in palliative care and well documented pressures on the NHS, multiplying the potential risks to the most vulnerable. It does not prevent terminally ill people who perceive themselves to be a burden to their families and friends from choosing ‘assisted dying. And it would mean that we became a society where the state fully funds a service for terminally-ill people to end their own lives but shockingly only funds around one third of palliative care.

“Every person is of immeasurable and irreducible value, and should be able to access the care and support that they need – a principle that I know is shared by those all faiths and none," said Bishop Mullaly powerfully. “We must oppose a law that puts the vulnerable at risk and instead work to improve funding and access to desperately needed palliative care services.”