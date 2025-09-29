Andrew Rooney of Rooney Fish in Kilkeel won the Supreme Champion title for Millbay Oysters at Blas na hEireann in Dingle and has seen them become a major export success

​Dozens of local artisan food and drink producers will be heading to Dingle in Co Kerry this Friday hoping success in the Blas na hÉireann (Blas); The Irish Food Awards, will provide a springboard to greater sales especially in the Irish Republic.

Blas, Ireland’s most important food and drink competition, is closely monitored by top buying teams from the biggest supermarkets and leading distributors in the Republic and Great Britain.

Two local companies have won the overall champion title at Blas in recent years. And dozens of small producers have come away from the popular event in Dingle with a host of gold, silver and bronze medals.

In 2018, Kilkeel’s Rooney Fish, for example, won the overall title at Blas with its superb Millbay Oysters from Carlingford Lough, now one of the biggest oyster farms in Ireland. And, in 2023, Morelli’s Ice Cream from Coleraine headed the field with a delicious mango sorbet.

Artie Clifford, chairman of Blas na hEireann

Andrew Rooney, managing director of Rooney Fish says: “We were thrilled to win the primary award at Dingle and gain a massive endorsement of the quality of our oysters from many of Ireland’s food experts.

“The award helped to increase awareness in Ireland and beyond of our oysters and contributed to sales here and overseas. We are now exporting to France and even to China and Japan.”

And Arnaldo Morelli, managing director of the ice cream and sorbet business, shares his enthusiasm: “Winning the supreme title for our mango sorbet certainly helped our marketing especially in the Republic and with the leading retailers including Dunnes Stores, Ireland’s market leading retailer.”

Other Northern Ireland past successes for awards include: Hannan Meats of Moira; Richhill’s Burren Balsamics; Corndale Farm Charcuterie of Limavady; Ispini Charcuterie, Moira; Cavanagh Free Range Eggs of Newtownbutler; Portrush’s Irish Black Butter; Crawford’s Rock Seaweed, Kilkeel; Islander Kelp from Rathlin; Carol’s Stock Market, Derry, CRAIC Foods, Craigavon; Kennedy Bacon, Omagh; and Avondale Foods, Lurgan.

“It’s been an exciting year for the Blas awards,” continues Artie Clifford, chairperson and founder of the high profile competition. “That’s not just in terms of the ever-growing number of entries, but in the incredible standard of produce from both long-standing producers and impressive newcomers.

“We’ve also seen huge innovation across all categories, which reflects the evolving landscape of Irish food and drink across the island. For us, these awards are about championing the producers, and giving them the spotlight they deserve. We can’t

wait to welcome them to Dingle this weekend. Northern Ireland producers have long supported the event and won many of the most important awards.”

Now in its 18th year, Blas is the biggest competition for quality food and drink on the island of Ireland. The annual event has developed into the biggest celebration in Irish food and its producers.

Finalists and winners have the opportunity to showcase their products, engage with customers and meet key industry buyers over three days.

Entries opened on 17th March and the tasting, which is the largest blind tasting on the island of Ireland, took place throughout June and July.

In 2025 entries reached over 3,000 products and saw many new producers entering the awards for the first time. Products from every county in Ireland were entered to win bronze, silver or gold awards in over 170 food and drink categories, as well as key awards like Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer.

“Making it as a finalist is a huge achievement and one to be very proud of,” says Artie. “The competition ramps up year-on-year, meaning those producers which are short-listed as finalists really are the crème de la crème of Irish food and drink in 2025.

“I launched Blas so that quality benchmarks could be established for Irish produce on a level playing field. Winning at Blas has made a significant business difference to many of our entrants over more than a decade. Blas celebrates and rewards the very best tasting Irish food and drink products, and the passionate, driven producers who craft the produce.”

Another enthusiastic supporter of Blas is FoodNI CEO Michele Shirlow, who adds: “The Blas weekend at Dingle with the announcement of award-winners is always one of the annual highlights of the Irish food and drink industry. It’s an event we have long been keen to help promote. Winning certainly isn’t easy; it’s a tough challenge which enables smaller producers to benchmark their products against competitors from across the island. Winning an award really means something worthwhile.”