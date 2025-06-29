Northern Ireland 'in firing line' for cloud and rain while parts of UK bake in heatwave

Warm weather seen this weekend is set to end, with Northern Ireland ‘in the firing line’ for clouds and rain showers.

​That’s according to the Met Office, who say that a band of wet weather is set to sweep across the province on Monday while temperatures will drop.

Much of the south of England is baking in a heatwave that’s set to serve the hottest ever start to Wimbledon, with temperatures predicted to hit 35°C this week.

But that’s not the case in Northern Ireland. Here, the province managed to reach a high of 21.7°C on Sunday, recorded in the Giant’s Causeway – and experts say the week ahead will drop a few degrees.

Spectators in the overnight queue ahead of the Wimbledon Championships, which start tomorrow. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Monday’s expected to peak at a similar 21°C, but Tuesday only hits 18°C.

And overnight temperatures will drop severely, plummeting from a mild night on Sunday to around 10°C to 12°C on Monday – which a Met Office spokeswoman said is a difference that “will be felt”.

The culprit, said the spokeswoman, is that high pressure over England and Wales that’s causing the current heatwave is pushing low pressure to the north.

As she put it: “It means Northern Ireland is in the firing line for cloud and wet weather to move in over the next few days.”

People enjoy warm sunny weather in the Stormont estate at lunchtime on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

Despite a clear start, Monday will see a band of rain move onto the province from the west, which isn’t expected to clear until the early hours of Tuesday morning and will be especially heavy in mountain areas.

Tuesday sees a great deal of cloud; although there will be sunny spells, there will also be a risk of showers.

The days ahead will feel humid, said the spokeswoman, though temperatures are roughly what can expected for this time of year.

It’s a far cry from conditions hitting headlines in England, where a second health warning for hot weather has been issued in as many weeks.

Parts of south-east England could then hit 35°C on Tuesday, say forecasters, which would be hotter than Barbados.

Tropical nights are also in store for that part of the UK, with temperatures overnight not dropping below 20°C.