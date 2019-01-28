Northern Ireland’s longest serving councillor reflects on four and a half decades

GRAEME COUSINS talks to the man with the most experience of local government in the Province about his career as a grassroots politician in Co Down

Northern Ireland’s longest serving councillor is the SDLP’s Dermot Curran – a man who relishes the fact he is able to help people in need.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairman, Cllr Mark Murnin and his wife Michelle along with Chief Executive Liam Hannaway and his wife Mary extend warm congratulations to Cllr Dermot Curran, supported by his wife Karen, on being the longest serving Councillor in Northern Ireland.

Dermot, who lives in Ardglass, became a member of Down Council (now Newry, Mourne and Down) in 1973, admitting he did not know what he was getting himself into.

He told the News Letter: “The late Eddie McGrady (founder member of the SDLP) pointed out to me that in local government you can help the local community get better conditions in housing and employment and as a young person then this was important to me.

“Little did I know back in 1973 in those early discussions with Eddie what I was getting myself into, but here I am four and a half decades on and I still wouldn’t change the decision I made, despite the many trials, tribulations and challenges.

“Even in our darkest days, when it was a dangerous and difficult time for councillors and their families, you just got on with the job helping people.

Dermot Curran as chair of Down Council in 1986/87

“As a person I believe in sitting down and working out our problems together, as a team, whatever our differences, and as a politician I see local economic development as being the most important and most powerful thing that will sustain our communities, our high streets and our young people.”

He said that his political philosophy was “to do what you are elected to do, when people need your help and support – if I can help, I will.”

Asked how times had changed since he started out as a councillor he said: “We are in very different times to 1973. While thankfully those darker days are now gone, community service is still at the heart of what we do as councillors.

“I never thought of stepping down as my ethos was always to try and bring more employment to the area and I always wanted to help people whenever I could.

“Serving the public has been a huge part of my life for the past 45 years. While I’m an elected SDLP councillor, and proud to be such, anyone who knows me knows that I’ve never shied away from working with all political parties in serving our entire community and I’ll continue to do so, for as long as the people of Newry Mourne and Down give me that mandate.”

Discussing his major achievements, he said: “In 1986, as chairman of Down District Council, I was privileged to lead the first delegation of cross-party councillors and council officials for the rebuilding of the new Downe hospital – an achievement I’m particularly proud of.

“Much later, I was pleased to fulfil another ambition, namely improving opportunities for young people. I was honoured that in recognition of my 30 years’ service, the then chief executive of Down District Council – John McGrillen – established the Dermot Curran Young Achiever Awards.

“The awards ran from 2004 to 2015 and saw many young people receive recognition for developing business ideas.”

They included Katrina Kielty who now employs 10 people in Wrap and Roll, Chris Clarke in AJC Newcastle who has expanded his workforce to 30 and Alternative Heat Castlewellan who has won a ‘best export’ company award.

Dermot said: “All of these companies, and a lot more, have gone on to create many employment opportunities within the district.”

As part of this success, Dermot was recognised in the 2009 Northern Ireland Local Government Awards for best initiative by a councillor.

In addition to his service to the people of Down District Council and latterly Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Dermot has also been appointed to serve local government as a NILGA Executive member since it was established in 2001. He is the current president and party office bearer.

Among his many other responsibilities, Councillor Curran has held positions in the Safety Partnership, the South Eastern South Eastern Health Local Commissioning Group, Down Rural Area Partnership, Peace IV Partnership, Partnership Panel for NI, ARC21, National Association of Councillors, FLAG Fisheries Fund and Investment for Growth and Jobs Programme.

He has also been a member of Eastern Group Environmental Health since it was established and was the chair in both 1987 and 2010.

The veteran of 45 years said he had “learnt a lot” during his time on council: “I would like to thank past and present councillors, officers and staff for all their assistance and support – even the odd Permanent Secretary and Minister!”

He added: “I feel very privileged to have been able to work for the people in this district and I would especially like to thank all the people who over the last 45 years kept coming out and voting for me.

“Times are different in our new council, they are exciting but very challenging.”

Dermot, who said he would rather not divulge his age, added: “I could not have served the people of Down for the past 45 years without the unswerving support of my family and friends.

“Karen (Dermot’s wife of 41 years) has been by my side through thick and thin and without her support, I simply couldn’t have done it.”

Dermot has three children, none of whom are involved in politics. He plans to stand in the next council election in May, which he said will be his last.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council held an event to mark Councillor Curran’s outstanding service in The Millbrook Lodge Hotel, Ballynahinch, on Friday, January 18.

Some 100 invited guests from local, regional, national government and non-governmental organisations came together to celebrate Councillor Curran’s achievements.

Councillor Mark Murnin, Chairman of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, said: “Dermot Curran has been dedicated to public service since his very first election as councillor to the then Down District Council.

“Not only did he serve two terms as Chairman, in 1986/87 and 2011/12, he continued to serve on the new Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, with his election in 2014.

“Our council has been fortunate to have many hard working and exemplary councillors who strive to make this district a better place to live and work in, and no-one demonstrates this more clearly than Dermot.

“During his first term as Chairman of Council, Dermot had the vision to work with councils across Ireland to develop relationships and encourage co-operative projects.”