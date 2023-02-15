Northern Ireland teacher who died suddenly was a 'gentleman' who 'lived for wife and two children', mourners told

Aidan Walsh, a 37-year-old father-of-two who worked as a teacher at Saint Patrick's College in Ballymena, died suddenly on Friday (February 10).

Mourners at a packed St Comgall’s Church in Antrim heard on Wednesday afternoon of his "love and care and hope for young people" in his work as a teacher.

Antrim Parish Preist, Father Sean Emerson, began his homily at the Requiem Mass by offering sympathy to "all who grieve and mourne for Aidan".

Aidan Walsh

He offered sympathy to "his many good friends and neighbours, to the pupils, staff and principal at St Patrick's College in Ballymena where Aidan was a teacher, to the family circle especially his parents, his brothers and sister, but in a special way our hearts go out to Aidan's children Cian and Caitlin, and his wife Anne."

Fr Emerson added: "Their loss is immense. I hope they will remember the love they shared as a family and treasure those memories.

“The sympathy and comfort offered by friends and neighbours and colleagues is a strength. Even though words are inadequate we turn to God's word for consolation, for receiving the strength of the holy spirit, we have just listened to."

He continued: “One of the words I've often heard Aidan described by is a gentleman. He lived healthily, he loved his sport, but he lived for his wife and children. He enjoyed their love. He worked hard as a teacher, trying to influence young people, encouraging them in the challenges that they meet in their lives, to give them a heart and be courageous in making the choices they meet in life. A teacher is a worthy vocation, out of love and care and hope for young people. Aidan lived that worthy vocation. Many of you will have good and sometimes humourous memories of Aidan. The days ahead, amidst the deep grief that you may feel, may you smile when you think of Aidan.”

A book of condolence was opened at Saint Patrick's College in Ballymena, where Aidan Walsh worked as a teacher