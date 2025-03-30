Northern Ireland to get 'increasingly sunny' as the week goes on as Province braces itself for above average temperatures
After a week that started with cold conditions and some heavy showers in place, the warm weather experienced over the weekend is set to stay.
The Met Office says the Province is to get a taste of summer for the week ahead as temperatures soar to well above average for this time of the year.
Whilst Monday might prove to be the coldest day this week – with the odd shower in places – the outlook from Tuesday right through to the weekend is a good one.
Greg Dewhurst, senior operational meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “High pressure is set to dominate the weather picture in NI for the week ahead. It is set to be dry and settled.
"Monday is set to have a weak weather front which means it’s going to be more cloudy and the odd light shower is possible, with light winds.
"It is still going to be around 15-16°C, which is around 4 or 5°C above average for this time of the year.
"The week ahead becomes increasingly sunny. There might be some mist and fog overnight but Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine and it’s a similar picture for the rest of the week. There’s very little change from Tuesday onwards.
"The west side of the Province will be warmer due to a southeasterly breeze but people might still find it a bit cold at night.
"At the minute, the warm weather is looking pretty similar for the weekend.”