Northern Ireland traffic: Ballygudden Road area of Eglinton closed as emergency services attend serious road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 25th Jun 2024, 12:29 BST
Motorists are advised that the Ballygudden Road area of Eglinton, Londonderry, is closed as emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route for your journey.

More details when we get them.

Related topics:MotoristsNorthern Ireland

