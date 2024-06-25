Northern Ireland traffic: Ballygudden Road area of Eglinton closed as emergency services attend serious road traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists are advised that the Ballygudden Road area of Eglinton, Londonderry, is closed as emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision.
Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route for your journey.
More details when we get them.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.