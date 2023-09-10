People inspect their damaged homes after an earthquake in Moulay Brahim village, near Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Both the Co Down based K9 team and the Search & Rescue Dogs Association (Ireland North) have said they are prepared and ready to deploy if called upon.

More than 2,000 people are known to have been killed when Morocco’s strongest earthquake in more than a century struck the Atlas Mountain region on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soldiers and workers brought water and supplies to mountain villages in ruins as international aid crews remained in limbo waiting for the nation to request their help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those left homeless by the destruction slept outside on Saturday, in the streets of the ancient city of Marrakech or under makeshift canopies in mountain towns like Moulay Brahim.

The worst destruction is in small, rural communities that are hard for rescuers to reach because of the mountainous terrain.

The magnitude-6.8 earthquake sent people racing from their beds into the streets and toppled buildings in mountainous villages and cities not built to withstand such a mighty quake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a social media message on Saturday, K9 Search & Rescue NI said: “We are monitoring closely and preparing to be in a position to assist in Search and Rescue efforts after an earthquake in Morocco. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected”.

The SARDA (IN) team posted a message on Facebook saying they are “feeling ready,” and added: “Our Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) dog teams are ready to assist in the search for survivors following the #MoroccoEarthquake in Marrakesh.

"Our International Response Team have been monitoring the situation throughout the day and will continue to do so.”

Meanwhile, a doctor from Bangor, Co Down, who has lived in Morocco’s Marrakesh for the past 15 years, has spoken of the “devastation” affecting central Morocco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to BBC News NI, Claire McCaughey said: "Those people are starting to make their way to the city".