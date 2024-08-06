There has been another National Lottery winner locally – this time a mystery woman, known only as Mrs. K from Antrim.

It has been revealed that Mrs K has won £1,000,000 on The National Lottery after matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw on Wednesday 17 July.

She plans to use her winnings to buy a new car and new house.

According to the Lottery, the Antrim local, who played a personal selection of sentimental numbers on the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

They say that interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Wow, what fantastic news for Mrs. K who has become a millionaire overnight!

"She can now look forward to treating herself to a new car and a new house with her winnings. Huge congratulations!”

