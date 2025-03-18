Northern Ireland’s Parker Transport Racing Team will run Manx brothers Ryan and Jamie Cringle alongside Italy’s Andrea Majola at the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

​All three riders will campaign Yamaha YZF-R6 machinery in the two Supersport TT races with 2024 Junior Manx Grand Prix winner Majola also contesting the Superbike, Senior and Superstock races on a Yamaha YZF-R1.

Douglas siblings Ryan and Jamie rode for the Ballycastle-based outfit at the event last year and made a strong impression, even though they only managed to compete in the first Supersport race after delays to the programme, with the team having to return home to Northern Ireland before the second race went ahead.

Ryan set his quickest lap of 123.445mph as he finished 17th in his second year of racing at the TT, while Jamie took 29th and set a new personal best lap of 120.979mph.

Andrea Majola celebrates winning the Junior Manx Grand Prix in 2024. (Photo by Callum Staley/CJS Photography)

Italian Majola will be making his TT bow after cutting his teeth at the Manx Grand Prix, where he won the Junior race last year after finishing as the runner-up in 2023.

The 34-year-old lapped at 116.324mph and is now gearing up for a new challenge as he steps up to the TT on 1000cc and 600cc machinery.

Team owner Gerry Parker said: “We were really impressed with Jamie and Ryan’s performances at last year’s TT, setting their personal best Supersport lap times and we know they are very capable riders, so we’re delighted to have them on board again.

“They’re two fantastic riders with an abundance of skill and are great people to work with too so we’ll hopefully help them move further up the leaderboard in 2025.

“Ryan really impressed us last year bringing home a top 16 position in our first TT whilst Jamie will get lots more track time and experience this year as he will make his debut at the North West 200 and, all being well, a few short circuit meetings throughout the year.”

Parker is also thrilled to have secured the services of Majola after his performance at last year’s Manx GP caught his eye.

“With regards to Andrea, we travelled to the Manx Grand Prix last year as spectators and we watched him riding really well, even with the weather against him,” added Parker.