Northern Ireland’s top nurse quits Province for fresh job in England

Chief Nursing Officer professor Charlotte McArdle has held her current post since 2013.

She has now accepted the post of Deputy Chief Nursing Officer for Patient Safety and Improvement with NHS England.

She is one of several key people that make up the health department’s top brass, and who have been instrumental in planning the Province’s response to Covid-19.

Charlotte McArdle

She served alongside the Chief Medical Officer, Chief Social Work Officer, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Chief Dental Officer and Chief Allied Health Professions Officer.

Health minister Robin Swann said: “I want to thank Charlotte for her leadership and dedicated service to nursing and midwifery, the department and the wider health and social care system, especially during the pandemic.

“She has been a very strong advocate for nursing and midwifery – and not least for investment in our nursing workforce.

“She leaves her Northern Ireland role with nursing and midwifery university places at their highest ever level and a clear plan to stabilise the workforce through the Nursing and Midwifery task group report.

“I wish Charlotte every success in her new role and congratulate her on the appointment.”

