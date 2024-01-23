Northway in Portadown closed in both directions by police following collision
Just after 6pm on Tuesday, a PSNI spokeswoman said: “Northway, Portadown is now closed in both directions in order to facilitate emergency services attendance at a road traffic collision. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
In a social media message, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police confirmed that the collision occurred in the area of the Asda supermarket.
“Police are in attendance at a Road Traffic Collision on the Northway, Portadown, close to the Asda Store. Please avoid the area or seek an alternative route if possible,” the post said.
It is not yet known if anyone has been seriously injured or when the road is likely to reopen.