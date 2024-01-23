The Northway in Portadown - Google image

Just after 6pm on Tuesday, a PSNI spokeswoman said: “Northway, Portadown is now closed in both directions in order to facilitate emergency services attendance at a road traffic collision. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

In a social media message, Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police confirmed that the collision occurred in the area of the Asda supermarket.

“Police are in attendance at a Road Traffic Collision on the Northway, Portadown, close to the Asda Store. Please avoid the area or seek an alternative route if possible,” the post said.