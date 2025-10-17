​Nutritionist Tricia’s healthy coffee alternative wins global recognition

Tricia McNeilly of Otzibrew in Belfast enjoys a cup of award-winning Organic Chicory and Cordyceps Coffee Alternative

​Belfast food scientist and nutritionist Tricia McNeilly, the founder of Otzibrew coffee alternative, has been invited to join a global programme that’s focused on “shaping a healthier, more sustainable coffee culture”.

Tricia has been invited to join Disruption25, which is described as “an immersive open innovation collective that’s designed to reinvent how we drink, live, and connect”. In collaboration with early-stage startups, the initiative aims to “co-create the next wave of bold solutions in coffee and beyond”.

This year, Disruption 25 says it is focused on “new formats of consumption, culturally relevant rituals, and innovative products that resonate deeply with new generations”.

“From alternative brews and beanless coffee to functional drinks and flavour-forward experiences, Disruption ’25 is the platform to shape and taste the future.”

The natural drink is made from freeze-dried medicinal mushrooms

The initiative is supported Delta Ventures, an organisation based in Portugal, that invests in and supports early-stage entrepreneurs and ‘agents of change’, especially in sustainability.

Tricia had been invited to join because she “has transformed her passion for coffee into a mission to support better energy, focus, and overall wellbeing”, creating Ötzibrew for an “innovative approach to coffee culture, combining functional, organic blends with a modern, purposeful philosophy”.

Founded in 2017, Ötzibrew crafts organic dandelion, burdock, chicory, and mushroom blends for socially conscious coffee drinkers, promoting gut and liver health and delivering calm, sustained energy.

Tricia’s unique Organic Chicory and Cordyceps Mushroom Coffee Alternative is a hot drink claimed to “promote optimal digestive health, regulate appetite, increase energy and stamina, and improve memory.”