Off-duty RNLI lifeguards save 3 lives in as many days

Lifeguard Cara Tefler

Following her daily patrol on Downhill Beach last Saturday (6 August) Senior Lifeguard Cara Telfer was enjoying a swim with her family after 7pm when she saw a boy in trouble in watter 150m from the shore.

"I swam in and by this stage the boy was further out and behind the breaking waves, but his head was still above the water," she said. "I asked him to hold on to my arm and we

swam in until he could stand and then we walked to shore."

On Saturday evening in Co Down, Senior Lifeguard Paddy Murphy had just finished his daily patrol on Tyrella Beach and was driving home when he saw a man having a heart attack on the side of the road.

Paddy got out of his car and double checked with those gathered that an ambulance had been requested before doing an initial assessment and then administering casualty care and

doing constant monitoring until the ambulance arrived.

And the following Tuesday, Lifeguard Supervisor Stuart Montgomery stopped at Kilkeel Beach to see a man in difficulty in the water around 150-200m from the shore.

The man was splashing and scrambling to stay afloat.

Stuart immediately swam to his rescue at which point the casualty was going under the water. Having brought the man

safely ashore, Stuart then checked to ensure he hadn’t swallowed any water, that he hadn’t hit his head and that there was no one else with him, before the man was able to

walk off the beach unaided.

Speaking following the incidents, Regional Lifeguard Lead Michael Thompson thanked the lifeguards for using their intuition, skills and training to help others

despite being off-duty:

‘I want to commend and thank Cara, Paddy and Stuart who without doubt made a huge difference in all three incidents," he said. "Their selfless and

courageous efforts despite being off-duty is testament to the dedication of our lifeguard team and it is very reassuring and pleasing to know that their knowledge, skills and