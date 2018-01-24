Appeal to find stolen saddles, watches and 800-year-old seal

Police have released a list of unusual items taken during burglaries of a house and a horseriding store in the Glenavy area on January 2.

They include two Omega 28ct gold watches, one engraved ‘Honorary Consul to North Africa’, a gold letter sealer from the 13th century, a handmade engraved on a signet ring with initials “MP” and includes a crest containing a dragon, lion & crown.

The PSNI want owners of jewellery shops or antique stores to be on the look-out for anyone who may try to sell any of these items to them.

Other items include:

Lotus Gold Rimmed watch with brown leather strap

Cartier Steel watch

A selection of tie pins & cufflinks (silver, platinum & gold)

Platinum Wedding Band (men’s) engraved “Joanne 06.07.01”

Mont Blanc fountain pen engraved “Alfonso June 1992”

Parker Gold fountain pen

Rayban aviator sunglasses

A Brown Wintec Saddle

A Brown Berney Cross Country saddle with free jump stirrups

A Havana Albion double bridle