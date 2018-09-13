Entries now open for 2019 Deep River Rock Belfast City Marathon

Entries are now open for the 2019 Deep River Rock Belfast City Marathon - on Sunday May 5.

And a brand new, flatter and faster route for marathon participants has been revealed.

According to 2019 Deep River Rock Belfast City Marathon website the event will offer a full line up of events to suit all levels of fitness including the Marathon and Wheelchair Race, the Team Relay, 8 Mile Walk and Fun Run, all with brand new improved routes.

All events will start at Stormont except for the Fun Run which will start and finish at Ormeau Park.

At the launch, David Seaton MBE, Chairman of the Belfast City Marathon organising committee said: "Few of us involved in the inaugural event in 1982 could have imagined that the Belfast City Marathon would still be in existence some 37 years later, albeit in a slightly different and more inclusive format. May 2019 will see us break with tradition as we unveil and explore a fresh 26 miles 385 yards route in and around Belfast and deliver the competition on a Sunday. These are two major changes which we hope will result in greater participation numbers and add to the enjoyment of the athletes and spectators alike.”