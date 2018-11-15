Lodge Life: Ho ho ho! Santa wears his sash for Christmas

Miniature Santa Orangemen – built using Lego-style parts – are anticipated to march off the shelves in the lead up to Christmas next month.

The quirky figures are among a new line of products now available as seasonal gifts in the Orange Order’s shop at its Belfast headquarters.

The Santa Orangemen mini figures on sale at Schomberg House

Other festive stocking fillers include Christmas bauble decorations, light-hearted Christmas cards and New Year calendars.

It is expected the small Santa Nanoblock figures – complete with Orange collarettes – will once again prove popular with members and the wider public.

Ahead of the Twelfth of July this year, similarly styled Orangemen donning bowler hats sold out due to unprecedented demand.

Grand Lodge services and outreach manager, David Scott, said the institution’s annual seasonal marketing initiative was always well received, with orders being placed from across the world.

A 2019 calendar is also among the gifts for sale

He said: “Every year we like to offer our membership and the public something different, and so we are delighted to introduce our Santa Orangemen, along with a full range of Christmas-themed products.

“Ulster people share a unique sense of humour and I have no doubt our exclusive line of stock will be widely appreciated. It is important to be able to laugh at ourselves and we think these items will brighten up the festive season, and put smiles on people’s faces.”

He added: “Previously we have sent Christmas orders as far as Australia and Canada, across the United Kingdom and beyond – we expect this year to be no different.”

The full range of Christmas gifts is available to purchase now via the online shop at www.grandorangelodge.co.uk or by calling 028 9070 1122 for more information.