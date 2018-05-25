Martina Collins launches groundbreaking new ‘fat freezing’ treatment

Martina Collins, 45 from Belfast, tells KATHRYN MCKENNA about the groundbreaking new treatment on offer at her Lisburn Road Clinic

As part of a £250K investment programme which included the creation of 10 new jobs, Martin Collin Dental and Skin Clinic, located on Belfast’s Lisburn Road, has refurbished and extended the practice adding a new dental surgery and an extra aesthetics treatment room.

The leading clinic has also added further cutting-edge equipment and technology enabling the introduction of nine new skin treatments including IPL Laser, Ultherapy, Collagen Pin and CoolSculpting - as well as expanding its cosmetic dentistry portfolio to include lingual braces.

According to Martina’s website, “CoolSculpting technology safely delivers precisely controlled cooling to target and kill the fat cells underneath the skin.”

The clinic which is now in its third year is “non-stop” reports an uncomplaining Martina, who explains “At the very start it was my intention to have a dental and skin clinic. From day one I wanted to provide cosmetic dental treatment and skin treatment and really not shy away from that.

“A lot of dentist surgerys do offer Botox fillers but it is almost treated like an ‘add-on’ but from the offset I wanted to make clear our offering was dental and skin cosmetic treatments.

“There is a lot of unregulated use of Botox and fillers at the moment, so want we wanted to do because we have such high standards as a private dental clinic, you have to registered with the The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA).”

The RQIA is responsible for inspecting the availability and quality of health and social care services in Northern Ireland.

“I think people need to know they are going somewhere safe.

“The treaments we offer include all kinds of dental treatments, from basic dental care to cosmetic treatments, orthodontics, veneers and then our skin offering started off with skincare - so lots of products, botox, fillers, microneedling, laser treatments, chemical peels, and body treatments which includes our new CoolSculpting machine.”

Martina said it came onto her radar after market research revealed a demand from her regular customers.

“Any machinery that we have here, we go for the creme de la creme of quality. This one cost £80K. There are lots of ‘copy-cat’ fat-freezing machines out there but there is only one which is FDA-approved which involves rigorous testing to get that accolade. It is the only machine that has been subjected to these clinical trials so we know it really works. I have had it myself - so I can vouch for that”, Martina adds with her trademark friendly laughter.

But importantly, Martina adds, “The thing about CoolSculpting is that it is not for weight-loss.

“It is not to replace a healthy diet and exercise, in the states you would see widely advertised in gyms and plastic surgery offices because it is for people who are within around 10 per cent of their ‘ideal’ bodyweight.

“And it is what it says in the name, it is for ‘sculpting’ those problem areas that you cannot get rid of. So if you have that little pocket above the jeans you just cannot get rid of no matter how much work you’ve put in, or you are self-conscious of ‘bingo-wings’ you know we all have a different body so everybody has different things.

“Other areas include the inner-thigh, underarms, back, saddle-bag area, tummy, and actually underneath the jaw line as well,” Martina explains.

And Martina explains her clientele normally consists of around 10 per cent male, much more have been taking up CoolSculpting.

“If I look up the CoolSculpting demographic of men, 30 to 40 per cent of our clients are men now, because people are much more body aware now. We go to the gym, we eat healthily, we watch what we eat. So because of the nature of people’s bodytypes and genetics, it is for those areas you just cannot get rid of.

“There is quite a big community backing amongst the celebrity community in the States, with Debra Messing in particular and lots of those ‘Celebrity Housewives’ shows.”

Martina explains that CoolSculpting technology safely delivers precisely controlled cooling to gently and effectively target the fat cells underneath the skin.

The treated fat cells are crystallized (frozen), and then die. Over time, your body naturally processes the fat and eliminates these dead cells.

The CoolSculpting fat freezing procedure is completely non-surgical, so you can typically return to work and normal activities immediately.

You will like what you see. In the weeks and months following your procedure, your body naturally processes the fat and eliminates these dead cells. Once the treated fat cells are gone, they’re gone for good.

“There is really no one-age group, it really is for everyone from over the age of 18 and upwards. There is no actual age-limit but we do have a test that just checks to make sure it is right for you and you can have it. But we certainly have had plenty of women in their 50s and 60s.”

Youthful looking Martina laughs humbly when I say she looks like a real-life advertisement for the treatments on offer, “I do like to relax at the weekend but I do gym, I eat well, and I watch my diet. Monday to Friday I am good”, she laughs.

“I think the microneedling is a great way to rejuvenate your skin. It is kind of natural, so for those who do not want to go down the route of botox or fillers, microneedling is great.

“It is all about balance - we have to eat well and look after ourselves, but we can’t be miserable and be too strict on ourselves all the time. Everything in moderation.”

