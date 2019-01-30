PICTURES: Heavy snow stops school, work and travel for some families in NI - as further weather warnings issued

The heavy fall led to the closure of schools and motorists having to abandon their vehicles.

Fun in the snow Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia freelance Buy a Photo

Fun in the snow Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia freelance Buy a Photo

No school today! Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia freelance Buy a Photo

Having fun Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia freelance Buy a Photo

View more