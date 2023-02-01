Assistant Chief Constable Local Policing, Bobby Singleton said: “Two of our officers attended an address in the Ormeau Road area providing assistance to a vulnerable member of the public.

"This man then launched an unprovoked knife attack on both officers.

“One officer sustained a cut to his face from a blade, while a second officer sustained a stab wound to his neck.

"He has been taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“The man, aged 22, was arrested for attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“It’s sobering to think just how lucky we are not to have lost these officers.

"We’re supporting them, their families and colleagues ensuring they receive the appropriate care and welfare support.

Ambulance attended the scene

“This incident serves as a timely reminder of the very real threat of serious violence our police officers face each and every day.

“All this is happening while they are seeking to protect the public and working incredibly hard to keep our communities safe.

“Officers regularly step forward into the unknown placing the public’s safety ahead of their own. That’s not something that any of us should take for granted.

“Assaults on our officers are never acceptable, and should be condemned.”

Sinn Fein’s Deirdre Hargey condemned the stabbing of one police officer in south Belfast and an attack on a colleague.

The south Belfast MLA said: "A police officer was stabbed in the neck and a second officer suffered cuts to his face during an attack in south Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

“This attack could have killed the officer and a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder,” she added.

"Knives kill and using them as a weapon to attack someone often results in death or life-changing injuries, which has a wide-reaching impact on victims, their families and the wider community.

“These brutal attacks on public servants have a severely damaging impact on our local community and the entire city and must stop immediately.

