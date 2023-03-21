The alert will say: ‘This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby’.

According to the government, we all should ‘in an actual emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This is a test. You do not need to take any action.’

According to the government website ‘Emergency Alerts is a UK government service that will warn you if there’s a danger to life nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘In an emergency, your mobile phone or tablet will receive an alert with advice about how to stay safe.

‘The government does not need to know your phone number or location to send you an alert.’

It adds that the reasons you might get an alert are: severe flooding; fires; extreme weather

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government say that ‘Emergency alerts will only be sent by: the emergency services; government departments, agencies and public bodies that deal with emergencies’

The site information adds that when you receive an emergency alert your mobile phone or tablet may: make a loud siren-like sound, even if it’s set on silent

vibrate; read out the alert and the sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds.

woman using Smartphone in Agriculture farm. For Graphics Display Concept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An alert will include a phone number or a link to the GOV.UK website for more information.

You’ll get alerts based on your current location - not where you live or work. You do not need to turn on location services to receive alerts.

This is how emergency alerts work

According to the government site, in an emergency, mobile phone masts in the surrounding area will broadcast an alert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using a mobile phone

Every compatible mobile phone or tablet in range of a mast will receive the alert.

Emergency alerts work on all 4G and 5G phone networks in the UK.

Your mobile phone or tablet does not have to be connected to mobile data or wifi to get alerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad