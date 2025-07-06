'One of the biggest crowd's ever' at the Rossnowlagh Twelfth - Donegal Grand Master says weather didn't put spectators off
The parade is held every year, amid the rolling hills of County Donegal and along the Atlantic coastline. Upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan, as well as visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield, took part in the parade.
Lodges and bands made their way along country roads lined with supporters, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline. Speaking to the News Letter, Donegal Grand Master David Mahon said a lower turnout than usual might have been expected, given the weather – but in fact it was one of the biggest parades on record.
“It was a huge turnout. A lot of lodges and bands from Northern Ireland came down”, Mr Mahon said.
“I wouldn’t know the exact numbers, but it should be around 10,000. We thought the turnout would be well down, but actually it was more than we normally have. The weather forecast [which was poor] normally affects spectator numbers, but there was a huge turnout. There was a wee bit of rain early in the morning, but the main demonstration was rain free”, he said.
He said the Donegal lodges would now travel to Kesh in County Fermanagh and Coleraine in County Londonderry for the main Twelfth parade on Saturday.
Ahead of the parade, Grand Master Edward Stevenson told the News Letter: “Despite partition and the dramatic numerical decline of the Protestant community in the new ‘Free State’, the Orange tradition has endured and remains an important religious and social touchstone for our members and their families.
“The fortitude and resilience of the Orange family in the Republic of Ireland is an inspiration to me, and it is evident by the large number of supporters and spectators who attend Rossnowlagh each year that they are held in high esteem by many of our members throughout NI and further afield”
“We may live in different political jurisdictions, but we are united in our shared identity and commitment to the Orange Institution.”
