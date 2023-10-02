One Young World Summit in Belfast to hear from delegates Rio Ferdinand, Sir Bob Geldof

Britain’s Got Talent dancers Innova have welcomed delegates to the four-day One Young World Summit at George Best City Airport to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the world today and to create social impact.

It’s expected 2,200 delegates from over 190 countries will convene in Belfast.

The Summit has been recognised by both the City of Belfast and the UK Government as being part of the official celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

Tourism NI Director of Marketing, Naomi Waite, said the summit is an exciting opportunity for Northern Ireland to showcase to the world what a wonderful place it is.

She said: “These young people will be our future leaders and we know they will leave Northern Ireland having had four of the most incredible days of their lives. This Summit has the power to leave a true legacy here, which will be felt for years to come.”

