Ongoing appeal to find missing woman with pink hair - last seen near hospital

According to a post on social media the 45-year-old was last seen in the area of Belfast City Hospital at 5.30pm on January 17.

Rebecca is described as being 5ft 4in tall and of a medium build with short pink hair and piercings to her nose and eyebrows.

According to the post she is believed to be wearing a long black body warmer, black top and jeans.If you have seen Rebecca or know of her whereabouts then please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 1643 of 17/01/23.