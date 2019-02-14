Online sectarian comments are costing young people chance at love, says charity

Vile online comments are a turn off for prospective love partners, according to anti-sectarian charity Nil By Mouth.

The Scotland-based charity have launched new campaign Sectarianism is a Turn Off, which carries the message that casual online bigotry can have a profound impact on young people's love life.

Launched on Valentine's Day, the campaign was the brainchild of Glasgow College students and is set to be promoted across social media networks and popular dating apps.

Co-creator Alison Pearce said that the campaign aimed to inform young people just how unattractive prejudiced behaviour can be to fellow love seekers.

She said: “We created this campaign because we wanted to make people think about their own attitudes and try and move discussion of this issue away from football and violence.

“We have all came across people who either use sectarian language in company or post sectarian abuse online and it is a huge turn off for the vast majority of people.”

She added: “Loads of people are using dating apps like Tinder and Bumble these days and it’s no secret users will go on Facebook and Twitter to get more of a sense of the person who may be liking their profiles.

“If they see that you spend your time abusing others just because they are different from you it will hardly encourage them to return your interest. Our message is - don’t let blind hate cost you a first date.”

Campaign director Dave Scot added: “This campaign is not only trying to get people to think about how their attitudes impact on others but on their chances of happiness. If you use sectarian language, people will think less of you.”