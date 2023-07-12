News you can trust since 1737
Only one less bonfire-related emergency callout in 2023 for our firefighters than in same period last year

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service only attended one less bonfire emergency callout this year, than in the same period last year.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:50 BST- 1 min read

In a statement a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) Spokesperson said: “Between 6pm 11 July and 2am 12 July 2023, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a total of 147 emergency 999 calls”.

He added that these callouts “resulted in our Firefighters responding to 98 operational incidents, 34 of which were bonfire related”.

“During this period, the number of emergency calls received was down 28% compared to 2022, however the number of bonfire incidents we attended was only one less than last year,” he added.

“Peak activity was between 10pm and 1am.

“NIFRS maintained normal emergency response throughout the evening, attending a range of operational incidents including special service calls, a kitchen fire and other emergencies.”

