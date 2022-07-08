Prime Minister Boris Johnson reads a statement outside 10 Downing Street formally resigning as Conservative Party leader

There we were looking forward to the Twelfth holiday and a bit of fun and relaxation.

But Boris’s enemies had other ideas. Not only did they want the baby out of the pram they wanted the pram broken up as well.

Don’t you just love political scraps especially if it’s Westminster involved?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The next thing we can look forward to is who will get what, when and where.

How I can just imagine all those MPs digging the knives in, determined to keep their generous salaries.

Will there be an election soon? We’ve a lot to look forward to but please not now, not right in the middle of our Twelfth celebrations.

The advent of summer always turns my attention to other things. Himself always describes it as my `incoherent period’. In the run up to the Twelfth it’s the time when I like to hear the sound of an Orange band playing somewhere in the hills behind me.

That brings me back to my childhood when music was a rarity in remote south Derry.

The day my mother bought a transistor radio changed that somewhat. Then came television and that was even better.

I’m certain she wanted us to have a broader outlook on life. Orange music was fine but other sounds tumbled out of that little radio to broaden our appetite. Rock and roll eventually drowned out the high falutin’ stuff of the BBC. Elvis was hard to ignore.

At this time of year the sound of Twelfth music was a distraction but life was moving on. In later years the sound of Twelfth bands renewed those memories and still do.

This week, running up to the Twelfth It’s all about politics. The roof has fallen in at Westminster and goodness knows where it will all end or who will be in power. Politicians have a habit of taking long holidays from now to about September.

Boris has lit the fireworks and spoiled their much looked forward to holidays.

Will it mean an election with all that sweaty hand shaking required to obtain votes as the sun beats down?

We will have to wait and see. His Mrs isn’t going to be too happy if she has to take the children on holiday on her own. So many glum faces around Westminster in the last few days. Boris sounded chirpy enough in front of the mass media.

It must be galling to see your career hanging by a thread, being trounced by people with far less wit and guile than you.

Boris isn’t the type to give up easily so, by the time this column is printed, he could well be still glued to his Prime Ministerial seat keeping the wolves at bay by acting as though little has changed.

I still think he’s a very clever man – his efforts to help Ukraine has put America and other countries to shame.

If his enemies at Westminster succeed in turfing him out sooner rather than later Vladamir Putin will feel his Christmas has come early. What can be said of Boris’s efforts to help Northern Ireland in its time of need over the Protocol? Did he think he had the answers for us?

I truly don’t know but deprived of power weakens him somewhat and leaves us dangling.

All in all the situation at Westminster is not exactly what we would have wished for at a time like this.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill wants the Assembly restored so that a heap of money lying in Stormont’s coffers `can be distributed to those in need’. I’m sure there are people in need – school blazers I hear are costing up to £95 an expense many families will struggle with.

But the people were also in need during that three year period when Sinn Fein walked out of Stormont.

With the mess at Westminster in effect we have no-one there to turn to help sort this out.