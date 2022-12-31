A fitting honour for Pat Jennings, a humble sporting star

Morning View

There have been times in recent years when the honours system seemed at risk of being debased by its populism.

Celebrities were getting gongs as were sports stars who had had massive but brief sporting success, for example at a young age in the Olympics. If the honours system went far down that route it could appear to be rewarding instant fame over a lifetime of endeavour.

The latest UK-wide list is not without its curious features, with some awards that might seem politically correct. But these are greatly outweighed by deserving names. And there could hardly be a better illustration of a proper use of the honours system than the British Empire Medal (BEM) given to Stephen Burns. A council worker, he has been sweeping the streets of Port Glenone for two decades.

Committed to his job, he says: “You earn your money at this time of year when it is cold, but I always thank the Lord every morning that I have my health and I love this kind of work.”

Mr Burns’s BEM is one of many appropriate of awards given across the UK today in the new year honours list.

It is pleasing to learn of other figures who have been committed to Northern Ireland life being recognise in this latest batch of medals.

The English economist Dr Graham Gudgin, who was examining the NI economy in the 1980s, gets a CBE. The much-loved teacher and broadcaster John Bennett gets an MBE, as does the Co Down bowler Sandra Bailie.