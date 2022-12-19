Morning View

After an extraordinary final clash between Argentina and France, one of the best ever footballers Lionel Messi for the former lifted the golden trophy in triumph.

Not only is last night already rated as one of the best ever finals, the quality of football throughout the four-week tournament has made it an epic world cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly for the UK, England once again came close to victory, but fell short. They have now lost in penalties in the world cup semi final of 1990, in penalties in the 1996 euros semi final, in penalties in the 1998 world cup last 16, in the semi finals of the 2018 world cup, in penalties in the finals of the 2020 euros, and now in the quarter finals of this world cup.

Their day must deservedly be drawing near, perhaps under the much admired Gareth Southgate (a man who, as a player, knows all about the agony of losing a key international game on penalties).

Northern Ireland did not make these finals but with the excellent Michael O’Neill returning to the helm, perhaps in four years’ time.

Last night it was France’s turn to lose on penalties, always a sickening route to exit. Argentina now becomes the fourth most successful international football team, with three world cups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the football was often brilliant, the 2022 tournament will always be marred by the whiff of corruption, and the peculiar choice of Qatar as the first Middle Eastern venue. The scorching climate meant the finals were played in December, amid Christmas festivities.