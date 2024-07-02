Tim Collins is the only candidate in North Down who ticks all the boxes. Alex ​Easton was scathing about the DUP when he left them, so why is the party giving him such a fulsome endorsement now?

​Just three years ago Alex Easton walked away from the DUP, a party that he had been a member of for 21 years.

​He was scathing in his reasons for leaving.

He said he was at the end of his tether and saw no “respect, discipline or decency within the DUP.

He concluded “I have just had enough.”

This was a brutal critique of a party that had steered and added value to his political career from he joined them.

Given the nature of the comments he made as he left the party it would not have been unreasonable to assume that doors had been slammed shut behind him by Alex as he made his exit.

However, something happened a short time afterwards that for some reason has remained under the radar.

During the period of covid restrictions the assembly passed legislation permitting proxy voting. Each party member signed over their vote to their chief whip to use collectively during divisions in the assembly.

Independent members had to show up when the division bell sounded to cast their votes.

Alex had a different plan. He assigned his vote over to the chief whip of the DUP, the very party he had denounced in a very public way.

The DUP were then empowered to use Alex’s vote along with those of their own MLAs during every vote taken. Naturally Alex’s vote was cast alongside those of the DUP, as Hansard records show.

The man in the street might struggle to appreciate the logic at play, or maybe not?

It is not unreasonable to assume that the DUP would subsequently feel they owed Alex a favour in return for the generous gift of his vote.

It would seem that his resignation remarks have been forgiven now that the DUP have chosen to endorse Alex in the forthcoming Westminster election for the North Down seat.

Not only have they endorsed his candidature, but Lord Weir has taken time out from his busy House of Lords schedule to pen wholesome words of praise for Alex in the media (‘Only one unionist has the breadth of support to beat Stephen Farry in North Down, and it’s Alex Easton,’ News Letter, June 28).

Recently Alex ironically joined with Jim Allister in casting a few votes against the DUP in relation to the Irish Sea border, the one the DUP told us was gone but have subsequently redefined their position in recent flip flops.

Hence the TUV have now also endorsed Alex. A pair of strange bedfellows indeed to have endorsing you! A group photograph might be difficult to arrange?

Should Alex find himself being elected and having to spend his declared two days a week in London representing the people of North Down his first big decision will be to nominate a replacement to take his seat in Stormont.

It begs a fair question, that Alex has so far failed to address, Who?

Is it possible some form of deal has been done with the DUP that they will have an influence in the choice of a replacement MLA?

Given the fulsome endorsement from the DUP for Alex's campaign and the party encouraging one of their Lords to take to the keyboard to tell us that he reckons Alex is the best qualified person to represent the people of North Down in Westminster it is a fair proposition to make.

I am struggling to identify the oratory and forensic skills that have led Lord Weir to take such a rose-tinted glasses position on what unionist candidate would do the best job for not only North Down but for unionism across Northern Ireland.

The last lot didn't exactly gain an ‘A Star’ end of term report when packing their bags upon the mandate being drawn to a close, despite their long experience.

Has Lord Weir considered the possibility that a sharp brain, alongside a successful military career at the top of the ladder, with an even more successful business career might in some way compensate for a lack of apprenticeship that has been proven time and time again doesn't guarantee the emergence of a successful politician?

Intellect and broad life experience are the essential assets an aspiring politician needs to possess.

Tim Collins is the only candidate in North Down who ticks all the boxes.

Another possibility of course is that the DUP recognise they are going to lose at least one seat on Thursday and will be happy to have a willing friend to join them in the Westminster voting lobbies, except in that situation Alex will actually have to turn up to vote rather than signing his vote over to the DUP.

Alex has claimed in his election literature that he is Independent. He says he “takes orders from no political party”.

I have a sense that this has the potential to change.

Now he has been endorsed by two political parties, TUV and DUP, who it would be fair to describe as being intense rivals, can he really be seen as an ‘independent unionist’?

In my opinion the endorsement of Mr Easton by the DUP might be more to do with the interests of that party rather than being in the best interests of the people of North Down and indeed Northern Ireland.

Tim Collins, if elected, will stand as a colossus compared with what unionism has had representing us in the last Westminster Parliament.