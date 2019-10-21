All the cuddling up to the Tories was for nothing Letter to the editor Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Well, at least we now know, for sure. All the cuddling up to the Tories in London counts for nothing. Party invites count for nothing. And this province will likely be in a united Ireland in the foreseeable future! Feargal McShane, London W4 Northern Ireland should grasp this opportunity from the prime minister Brexit deal disastrous for unionists – by PM’s very own standards