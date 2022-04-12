An imaginative plan for a ferry from Bangor to Belfast

News Letter editorial

The idea of a ferry service between Bangor and Belfast is intriguing enough.

The idea of it being zero emission is all the more so.

There is a curious historical symmetry to such a proposal — it is an ultra modern plan for an ancient route.

Bangor Abbey was founded almost 1,500 years ago, while the first fortress in Belfast dates back almost 900 years.

There was a path between the two settlements a millennium ago, but it was often easier to travel by sea in those forested times.

Yet few people now, aside from boat owners, would ever travel by water the 12 miles from Bangor to Belfast.

Condor Ferries is planning just such a commuter service between the Co Down seaside town and the capital city of Northern Ireland, beginning in 2024.

The vessels will be powered by an ‘Artemis eFoiler’ that will fly above the water and — it is claimed — use up to 90% less energy than some conventional ferries.

The projected journey time of 30 minutes is longer than a Bangor-Belfast express train, but shorter than a car journey on the A2 in rush hour traffic.

Will the mooted ferry get the numbers to be viable? Perhaps so.

The popularity of cars is such that 20 years ago railway seemed to have an uncertain future, but train travel has since enjoyed a renaissance in Northern Ireland, as people increasingly enjoy being free of the hassle of driving.

It might be that the joy of cruising along picturesque Belfast Lough will be a further lure away from the car to some commuters. Also the knowledge that you are not polluting the environment.