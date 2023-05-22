Analysis Ben Lowry: Nationalists win the most votes, even when smaller independent unionist candidates are included

Some pundits think there are more independent unionist candidates who poll in the thousands than nationalists. For example, two councillors who were elected in Ards and North Down, Steven Irvine and Wesley Irvine (unrelated) polled 2,832 votes between them, more than the PUP and 0.4% of the entire NI vote. But while all such independents would push the unionist total closer to 40% than the headline main-party figure suggests, there is also a case to be made that People Before Profit (PBP) is a republican party. While it does not designate as either unionist or nationalist at Stormont, it says that it advocates a “32-county socialist Ireland” and backs a border poll. The party took a more hardline stance on the coronation of King Charles than Sinn Fein, and issued a scathing statement about the “repulsive symbol” of monarchy on the day that SF attended the crowning.