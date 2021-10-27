Appalling plan for Westminster to deliver Irish is still in place

News Letter editorial

It was unforgivable for a Conservative and Unionist secretary of state to arrange for republicans to have special Westminster assistance to get their tribal language plan priority above all other issues, particularly after SF kept Stormont down for three years until the party got its cherished Gaelic goal.

It was unforgivable for a DUP leader, Edwin Poots, to acquiesce in this plan, albeit protesting against it.

An Irish language act, while very bad, is not of itself what makes this so unacceptable. It is the precedent of the way in which it was delivered that is the biggest problem.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unionism and the UK government showed to republicans that they are both desperate to retain Stormont, no matter how reprehensible Sinn Fein conduct.

We will pay a price for that display of utter vulnerability.

An Irish language act, with a powerful commissioner who will be used to ensure that services are provided in Irish in executive departments and public bodies, should never have been agreed, let alone after the blackmail of making Stormont dependent on it.

We have Brandon Lewis echoing previous DUP descriptions of it as a “culture package,” as if the legislation is balanced when Irish is its key element. This will have lasting impact on the republican-led proliferation of Irish usage, in order to make non nationalists feel uncomfortable.

The secretary of state is saying that he wants all elements of the New Decade, New Approach deal “delivered in full,” which again implies a balance that is in fact missing from the implementation of that deal. Irish got special treatment as a policy goal and special priority as legislation.