Ben Habib: Unionists should not go back to Stormont just for a quick buck

If their only use for the Union is as a source of cash, Northern Ireland will never succeed. ​Unionism is hopeless at painting a vision and having a plan

I applaud you for the editorial yesterday (‘This is no time for unionists to demand money,’ May 25, see link below). If their only use for the Union is as a source of cash, Northern Ireland will never succeed. As you say, Northern Ireland must stand on its own two feet.

Political unionism is hopeless at painting a vision/ having a plan for Northern Ireland. Its politics appears to be founded on saying no (or never) which is hardly optimistic. Who wants to vote for people who always say no?

I would wish to vote for people who have a plan to boost productivity, enrich the entire populace, compete effectively on the international stage, attract businesses from across the isles (and the Republic), improve education and infrastructure, make sure the young have opportunities and aspiration etc…

Letters to editor

It would be deeply depressing if unionists fall back into Stormont for a quick socialist buck.

Ben Habib, Former Brexit Party MEP

