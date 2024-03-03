Ben Lowry: ​I hope that Belfast bans noise pollution from blaring buskers in the city centre, not preachers

The big problem in Belfast city centre is not preachers but the horrendously loud busking that has made walking to and from shops a misery

​It is going to make it harder to use amplification in the city centre.

The key streets have been almost destroyed by blaring music. The council has been seeking views on proposed new byelaws which it says are aimed at “reducing noise nuisance in the city centre”.

It says: “The council has encountered issues in recent years relating to loud busking, religious preaching and various other activities involving the use of amplification devices and/or the display of graphic imagery.”

This means the plans have been presented as a ban on preaching. I hope that it is not even a subtle attempt to ban preachers. I rarely agree with their message but I have no objection to them if, like the Rev Ian Paisley used to do outside City Hall, they can project their voice without microphone.