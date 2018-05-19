Ben Lowry: If only we in NI were as averse to early trains as they are in Japan

Months ago I wrote about a Japanese rail company that apologised after a train left 20 seconds early.
Now a train has left 25 secs early. The company said the inconvenience to users was “inexcusable”.
It brings me back to a bugbear of mine, which is Translink services occasionally leaving a bit early.
I keep copies of the Metro timetables of the buses that I use. Mostly the services are on time: if a bus is due to leave City Hall at 7.20pm, it usually does, with the maddening exception of drivers who leave 40 seconds or even a minute early.
I often sprint from the office to make sure I am at a bus I must get a minute earlier than I need be there.
And as I mentioned last time, trains can leave mid-route stations a minute or more early (they never leave main stations early, perhaps because they are more closely monitored). But they make up time. Some of drivers meticulously never leave a station early but others do.
Moira is still an issue. I was on an early train on a recent Thursday heading to Portadown which left Moira two minutes five secs early, potentially wreaking havoc with the day of someone who is on time for a train but misses it. Do regular users there not complain?
• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter deputy editor
