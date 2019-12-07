Ben Lowry: Panel event to discuss Edgar Graham on anniversary of his murder

Two heinous Troubles murders of lawyers will be in focus this month.

A court will hear whether yet more millions should be spent investigating the shooting of Pat Finucane in 1989, on top of previous probes.

Meanwhile, the almost overlooked shooting of Edgar Graham in 1983 will be the subject of a discussion at Queen’s University on the anniversary of his slaying.

I will be on that panel.

