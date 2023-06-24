Ben Lowry: The prospect of shortening days in Northern Ireland seems not so bad this year amidst such fine weather

And it came just as a three-week spell of stunning weather was coming to a close. It seems almost symbolic of this at first imperceptible seasonal downturn, in terms of diminishing daylight, that the weather in Belfast is forecast to be wet for five of the next seven days. Yet this year it has not bothered me as much as it has in past years. The length of the days seems to matter less when you get a proper summer, something that is traditionally unlikely in Northern Ireland. In a miserable summer (I still remember 2001 as such) then it is possible to get an unwelcome foretaste of autumn as early as a bad, damp July day. In hot climates it doesn’t matter: I never have a sense of autumnal gloom when I am in Spain in October, which is my favourite month to be there – it is still hot, but not intolerably so, and still sunny every day.