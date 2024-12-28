Ben Lowry: We might be entering a period in which some blue collar work is justifiably paid more than some white collar jobs

Fewer people will do difficult physical jobs. They might end up earning better than certain people working in offices

​I wonder whether a great injustice of the modern societies over the last few hundred years is coming to an end.

I am referring to the unfairness of people who do back-breaking physical work or disagreeable chores such as working in sewers then, on top of the misery of their job, being paid poorly.

Most people have probably come to a point in later childhood when they begin to think about the fact that people who have to do hard jobs, that no-one else wants to do, then get poorly paid.

I can think of many points in my life when I have thought about that, for example when having to sort out a tedious physical chore outside in a driveway or garden.

One instance that sticks in my mind was when my parents were away a few years ago and I thought it might be helpful for them to come home to find that I had moved scores of logs from a tree that had been cut down in the garden to their back door, where they could easily use it in the fire. It was far harder than I anticipated and took me more than two hours after which I felt pain in my lower back. It was one of many, many times when I have winced at the thought of people who do that every day, and far faster than I would have done (And no I’m not subtly saying what how noble I was in doing that task. In fact I am pointing out how rarely I have had to do such hard physical work, even as someone who can enjoy some garden chores).

The reasons as to how we have ended up with people who work in offices, and who face no such physical endurance outdoors, often in bad weather, being paid far more than manual labourers is a very complex one going back centuries.

I do not pretend to know how it came about except insofar as one very obvious reason: people who are intelligent in ways that are rewarded in an office environment, or people who are in other ways wily, have arranged the world to be so.

I am not suggesting that we move to a situation in which people who get very skilled and difficult qualifications, like becoming an accountant or a doctor, are not rewarded for the patience and long effort that their led to them getting such experience: on the contrary, it is very important that those efforts are rewarded too.

But I think that people should be reimbursed for doing work that almost everyone else considers to be unpleasant, and that might mean that easy white collar jobs – ones that require few qualifications and effort – should be paid no more, and ideally less, than these jobs that other people will not do.

One obvious example of a sphere that should be rewarded is caring. I noticed this very much when my parents got care towards the end of their lives. In fact the shortage of carers, exacerbated by covid, was such that it was months before my mum got the care she needed, and my dad never fully did (although his reluctance to accept such help added to the delay).

I was impressed by many of the carers including two girls who did it part-time while nearing the end of their time at school. At the moment such people get the reward of the goodness of their work, but maybe one day the shortage of people prepared to do such work will result in better pay.

I am not talking about a make-believe world in which everyone gets more money. That would be great but is fantasy. I am talking about some easy office jobs being paid less. It is already happening in some spheres. Journalism is modestly paid at almost all levels except the very top national level. Why? Partly because there is no difficulty getting people to go into it.

I am not trashing my line of work. On the contrary I have found it fascinating and consider the media to be vital in a free democracy. I am just saying that I can see how it is not as well paid as other white collar work.

And some very high-end professional jobs are overpaid. Yet the people within them are certain they are worth such sometimes vast sums.

Some of the change to which I am referring will happen on its own. I mentioned the high cost of plumbers recently and the difficulty getting hold of them. My heating broke twice and it took a while to get it sorted. The plumber I prefer to use is in his 50s, and he says all the other plumbers he knows are the same. He worries about who will do the work when his generation is retired.

Younger people simply don’t want to work outside in foul weather or bury themselves under floorboards to fix messy problems. Even in the media I notice younger journalists sometimes are reluctant to work at weekends or holiday times. And they sometimes now expect to work from home.

It was a huge mistake I think of Tony Blair to try to get 50% of people to university. I very much admire the people I see in trades. And some of them are, deservedly, earning handsome sums.