Ben Lowry: We need tough preservation laws for historic buildings in Northern Ireland as much as England does

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley in the West Midlands. A fire gutted the 18th century pub just days after it was sold to a private buyer. Northern Ireland has few buildings from the 1700s, and weak planning policies and enforcement. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

(This article was first published in the print edition of Saturday August 12 2023).

I would go further than that and call for laws with severe penalties to protect historic buildings. As someone who edits the world's oldest English language daily paper, 1737, and who has serialised those first surviving papers from the 1730s I am particularly aware that there are few buildings from the 1700s left. In Ulster we have hundreds of them, many of them fine churches. But hundreds of buildings is a tiny number in a society of two million people.

We have many more buildings from the 1800s – at a guess many thousands. In central Belfast alone there are hundreds of fine Victorian buildings. And then we have thousands of Edwardian buildings from the early 1900s. But after the Great War build quality plunges. So many buildings, from homes to offices to shops, built in the century since are ugly.