Billy Kennedy: Westminster faith exhibition has an Ulster dimension

The initiative has been spear headed by speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Mr Campbell represents Northern Ireland in the 16-strong cadre of MPs, 12 of whom are from a Christian background, who join with Westminster staff and journalists in promoting the exhibition.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle spoke highly of prayer and faith at Monday’s launch of the exhibition, which also involved representatives from Jewish, Muslim, Sikh and Hindu faiths.

East Londonderry DUP MP Gregory Campbell is one of 16 Westminster MPs invited to take part in an ‘Inter-Faith’ exhibition

Gregory Campbell, a Free Presbyterian attached to a Londonderry congregation, confirmed he had been asked to provide a written testimony of his faith for use in the exhibition at Westminster’s Portcullis House.

His ‘Saving Faith in Christ Alone’ contribution said Christianity is about lots of things. “It’s for standing up for what is right, not bending in the face of any onslaught of opposition, but recognising that there are other opinions. Confronting weakness with strength, facing arrogance with humility while helping people and reaching out to them.

“Why should I help those in need? I was in need of salvation and it took a great sacrifice from the Father, giving his only Son to redeem me. Each day should be an opportunity to help and serve, help others and serve Him who gave his all for me.

“As the hymn writer penned it : ‘No power of hell, no scheme of man, can ever pluck me from His hand, ‘til he returns or calls me home, here in the power of Christ I’ll stand’.”

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who said he grew up in a Christian household in Lancashire, thinks the prayers which have been spoken for 500 years in the British Parliament each morning influence what goes on there.

“I think it’s a really good way to start the day. Do you feel better for it? I genuinely believe we do. I think it’s better for the House. I think it’s better for us.”

Sir Lindsay, MP for Chorley. wants people of all faiths and none at Westminster to have a better understanding of each other as a result of the exhibition.

He added: “It’s about sharing and understanding each other. I’m absolutely moved with this exhibition we’ve got here in parliament”.

