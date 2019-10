We are in a dangerous place just now.

Boris could gamble that if he makes a deal, not in our best interests, but gets the support of parliament which he requires, he could then look forward to an election in the hope he has a considerable victory after which he no longer depends on unionists.

He would then have total freedom to push through whatever his party wants.

We need to pray like our forefathers did that God will show all of us His grace in the time of need.

David Barbour, Coleraine