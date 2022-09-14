Britishness is shown to be embedded across these islands

News Letter editorial

Only people over the age of 75 or so remember the last time the crown passed from one monarch to another, which happened in 1952.

This means that the great bulk of the population has seen no spectacle like the last few days.

It is a process that has caught the imagination of much of the world. For all its manifest flaws, a hereditary monarchy can not merely work, but flourish in the 21st century.

For unionists in Scotland or Northern Ireland, the death of Queen Elizabeth has been a time of particular sadness, given that the late sovereign was so committed to the United Kingdom and such a stable figure at its helm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been reassuring therefore, although not surprising, to see the outpouring of affection that there has been for the Queen’s memory.

In the two of the four home nations that are seen to be at risk of quitting the Union, there is clearly a deep well of support for the UK link.

There has been much speculation as to whether or not the monarchy will endure so well under King Charles III. But the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told this newspaper that he thinks “the monarchy is in a good place as a result of the success of her reign and the determination of our new King to follow in her footsteps”.

While most unionists would prefer to see Sinn Fein dressed in black and showing respect for the late Queen than boycotting the various commemorations and ceremonies, it has nonetheless been concerning to see that party get so much of the attention from the Tuesday’s visit by the king to Northern Ireland. After all, this is a political party that not merely defends the IRA campaign, but has stepped up its triumphalist approach to past terrorism (that included targeting royals for murder).