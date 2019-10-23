Business and UFU have been used by the Republic, EU and nationalist parties in their bid for Northern Ireland not to be full member of UK

The statement by the Ulster Farmers Union president (‘Criticism of our Brexit position was unjust,’ October 19) defending their reaction to Brexit proposals, is trying to justify their behaviour when they should have known that the danger was to have a border in the Irish Sea.

Even if there are members who were against the backstop, we were deafened by their silence.

Letter to the editor

I would suggest that the farming community have not done themselves a lot of favours with the unionist community with their stance.

I agree with Ben Lowry and his comments (‘No wonder there is an Irish Sea border given business and UFU pro backstop stance,’ October 12) that the UFU and many businesses in Northern Ireland have helped to justify a border in the Irish Sea.

They have been used by the Republic, EU and nationalist/republican parties in their quest to keep Northern Ireland attached to a foreign identity and not treated as a full member of the UK.

History will judge them as well as all unionists who failed to protect our full position within the United Kingdom. They instead chose what they thought was in their own interest.

John Mulholland, Doagh