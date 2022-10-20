Carla Lockhart: The battle goes on to change MPs’ hearts and minds about abortion

Our Government, indeed Administrations across the world, found that rather than the usual policy driven agenda, their priority was to protect life.A blank cheque was signed by Prime Ministers and Presidents to fight COVID-19. We were compelled into making sacrifices beyond anything we would have ever contemplated in a “free” society. Nothing was too much to combat the risk to life scientists told us was posed by coronavirus. Life, it appeared, was priceless.Yet whilst our healthcare heroes fought heroically with every fibre to save lives in COVID wards and ICU departments across the country, at the same time precious lives were being ended, facilitated by an increasingly liberalised legislative framework relating to abortion.The figures speak for themselves.In Northern Ireland, there have been 2,550 abortions since March 2020, according to the Department of HealthIn 2021, 214,869 abortions were reported in England and Wales, the highest since records began.So many lives, so much potential, lost.There was no daily dashboard for these deaths. No daily press conferences for publicity hungry politicians. No newspaper headlines with apocalyptic warnings, no SAGE advice outlining how to protect these lives. Why? Because whilst we were being cajoled into living with a “new normal”, this sadly is deemed normality when it comes to the unborn child and their place in society.In my role as Chair of the Pro-Life All Party Parliamentary Group, it is my responsibility to be that voice for the unborn child in Westminster.It can be a lonely role, that brings much vitriol and abuse, usually from self-proclaimed liberals.In recent times, the greatest battle has been to counter the aggressive pro-abortion agenda of the Northern Ireland Office (NIO), and the advocacy of that agenda by the then Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis.Despite abortion being a devolved issue, within the legislative competence of MLAs and Ministers within the Northern Ireland Executive, we have witnessed a relentless pursuit towards liberalising abortion law in Northern Ireland. So insatiable was Brandon Lewis’s desire to foist life-ending laws upon us, he even accelerated the passage of these laws through the House of Commons. Had it not been for the DUP, this power grab would have gone unchallenged, with no opposition voiced by other local parties, or Ministers.Most MPs take no stand in protecting the life of the unborn child. I spend considerable time engaging with Members from across the range of political parties, seeking to change hearts and minds on this issue. To change one MPs vote is a victory of sorts. And whilst we have succeeded to persuade some MPs to change their view on issues like ‘at-home abortion’, and abortion on the grounds of disability and life limiting conditions, there remains the need for a sea change in opinion if we are to get life affirming laws in the UK.With Stormont in abeyance until the Government restores our place within the UK internal market and removes the sea border, there will be limited scope to roll back on these detrimental laws. The late Christopher Stalford MLA, a passionate and articulate voice for the unborn who is so sorely missed, had taken on a Private Members Bill initially moved by Paul Givan MLA aimed at outlawing abortions in Northern Ireland in cases of non-fatal disabilities. It is in areas such as this in which we must continue to work to make progress.Be assured that in Westminster my work will continue unabated, regardless of any setbacks that may come my way. This is about safeguarding the most precious gift – the gift of life – and it must be fought with determination, and compassion for both mother and baby.