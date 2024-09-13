The video released by the Princess of Wales this week revealed that her chemotherapy treatment has ended, but her recovery is not yet complete

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a radical yet welcome step from a member of the Royal Family whose members traditionally have sought to keep their private lives private.

One of the most striking aspects of the Princess of Wales’ remarks was her firm belief that out of darkness can come light. This message applies not only to the Royals, but also to almost every family and individual who has also experienced illness, upsets and difficulties of one kind or another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was particularly evident during the Troubles here when so many families on all sides experienced death and great personal suffering as a result of terrorism.

During my long career as a journalist I talked to many victims and their families, and I was so often impressed by their courage and humanity, and their determination to rebuild their lives as much as possible.

These included people like Gordon and Joan Wilson whose daughter Marie was murdered in a no-warning Provisional IRA bomb at the Enniskillen Cenotaph on Remembrance Day in 1987, as well as Alan Black who survived the Kingsmills massacre in January 1976.

All of these special people had high media profiles not of their choosing, but their experiences were such that they touched a public nerve and conveyed the harsh reality behind the headlines, while underlining their continued suffering long after the cameras and the journalists had departed to cover another big story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However there were many others whose tragic stories never made any headlines, but their suffering was just as real. I still remember the grief of those people as they sat in their quietness and anonymity of their homes as they shared their story with me.

Not all of them were able to move on from the past, but those who managed to do so to a greater or lesser extent came through personal struggles where sheds of light began to emerge from the darkness, and led to the dawn of a new beginning.

This symbolism of light coming from the darkness is as old as humanity itself, and in recent millennia assumed almost Biblical proportions.

Indeed this has been the motto of the interdenominational Christian Corrymeela Community which has demonstrated from the start that “it is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This vision has been shared by many individual churches and also secular inter-community groups in their important work of building bridges and encouraging dialogue and better relationships.

Much remains to be done by churches and these secular groups but it is something which needs to be taken to heart by our wider communities in this part of the island which has known so much darkness.

This has been so prolonged and so intense in some areas and communities that people living there have felt that no light can ever come from the darkness.

Indeed the knee-jerk reaction in Northern Ireland has been negativity, and for far too long. Of course we have had and still have huge problems, but it can be argued that things are improving, however slowly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are still outbreaks of violence, and most recently on racist lines, but gone are the times when there were long lines of funerals every other day as grieving relatives followed the coffins of loved ones whose deaths were personal tragedies.

Our politics still leave much to be desired, but there is now a feeling that most if not all of our politicians are really trying to build something lasting at Stormont for the benefit of people from all communities.

At another level there is great encouragement at the number of people who are visiting Northern Ireland from overseas and other parts of the British Isles.

There is particular delight at the significant increases in visitors from the Irish Republic, compared to the years when Northern Ireland was regarded as clearly a “no -go area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In my regular visits to the centre of Belfast this summer, or what passed for a “summer”, I was impressed by the number of visitors to the City Hall, and the well-filled buses with tourist from cruise liners and other visitors who were keen to sample the delights of our capital city and further afield.

I used to give lectures on board these liners, following the publication of my book Titanic Port about Belfast Harbour, and with typically dark Ulster humour I often told my listeners about my amazement at the popularity of my lecture about the Titanic to, above all people, an audience on a cruise liner!

Despite the danger, or attraction, of being too rosy-eyed about light coming from the darkness, I believe that it is time that we in Northern Ireland tried to look more on the bright side rather than endlessly dwelling on the darkness.

This was brought home to me when I was researching and writing my latest book ‘Keeping the Faith’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not a history of religion in Northern Ireland, though faith is a sub-theme. Rather it is a commentary on the political and sociological developments over the past 60 years which have shaped me as an author and journalist.

At times I was reduced to tears when I looked back while writing my new book, but I still look to the future with hope. The Princess of Wales is right. If you look for it, there is often light coming from the darkness.